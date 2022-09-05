Bhubaneswar, Sep 5 (PTI) With ruling BJD preparing a mega reception for Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the airport over his lifetime achievement award by a Delhi-based NGO, the police on Monday advised air passengers to reach the airport at least three hours before their flight's time.

Patnaik, who received the Capital Foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award in New Delhi on Sunday, is scheduled to return to the state on Tuesday. He was conferred with the award by former chief justice of India NV Ramana.

"There will be a large gathering at Biju Patnaik Airport on 06.09.22 to receive Hon'ble CM Odisha. The crowd will gather around 8 am till 1 pm. Air passengers travelling during that time shall try to reach at least 3 hours prior to their timing," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar said on its official twitter handle.

Police sources said keeping in view the possible crowd, 30 platoons (1 platoon comprise 30 personnel) police force will be deployed at various places in Bhubaneswar to regulate the traffic in the city.

About 100 senior police officers have been instructed to check security for the mega programme.

BJD sources said that more than 50,000 people from across the coastal districts are expected to gather at the airport to greet Patnaik as the party plans to make the event memorable like a similar reception given to Patnaik in 2018 after he received an award in Pune.

Political analysts said that the mega reception exercise will add to the image of the chief minister, who is all set to go for elections for sixth straight time in 2024.

Meanwhile, sources said BJD MLAs of different coastal districts have been told to mobilise people from their constituency and assemble at the airport. The road from airport to Naveen Niwas (CM's personal house) has been covered with huge hoardings, banner and flags to welcome Patnaik.

However, opposition BJP and Congress dubbed the BJD's plan of a grand reception for Patnaik as "politically motivated."

"... Patnaik has received an award from an NGO. Many people from Odisha get awards from different non-governmental organisations. I do not think it deserves a show-up," Leader of Opposition J N Mishra said.

BJP state general secretary P Harichandan said: "It is laughable that the BJD has been organizing a mega reception for the chief minister who has been awarded by an NGO. The BJD people are ridiculing the chief minister."

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Sarat Pattnayak said that there is nothing great about winning an award from an NGO. The mega reception is being organized just to take political mileage.

Rejecting opposition allegations, BJD leader and government chief whip Prasant Muduli said: "What more can be expected from opposition parties? Let them speak whatever they like, but Patnaik has dedicated the award to the 4.5 crore people of Odisha and deserves a grand reception."

