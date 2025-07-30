Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 30 (ANI): The 50th edition of Mukhyamantri Samipeshu, Tripura's flagship public interaction programme, was held on Wednesday, reinforcing the state government's continued commitment to people-centric governance, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The initiative, which enables direct communication between citizens and the Chief Minister, saw a large number of individuals from various parts of the state presenting their grievances, suggestions, and appeals before the government.

On the occasion, CM Manik Saha said, "Over time, I eagerly look forward to these Wednesday interactions. They have not only deepened my understanding of people's problems but also strengthened my resolve to serve them with greater empathy and dedication."

The Chief Minister's Office responded to each concern with promptness and compassion, ensuring that no voice went unheard, the statement mentioned.

The successful conclusion of the 50th session is being seen as a major milestone in the state's pursuit of transparent and accountable governance, with citizens lauding the initiative for bridging the gap between the administration and the public.

Earlier on July 27, CM Saha said that Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) are playing a vital role in complementing government efforts to ensure access to quality education for students from Janajati communities.

He said that currently, around 16,500 students are pursuing their studies in 192 hostels managed by these dedicated NGOs, creating a strong foundation for an educated and empowered future.

Saha was addressing a gathering at the Rabindra Bhawan, Agartala, after felicitating the meritorious students from these hostels who excelled in the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations.

He said, "We must work for everyone, not for a single person. We have trust and faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has been working for overall development, protection, and everything. Earlier, we used to be under attack from various aspects, but nothing was done in retaliation. But due to PM Modi, now no one dares to attack us. For example, we have seen Operation Sindoor. We don't attack other countries. What PM Modi says, he does. We, India, don't want war." (ANI)

