Mumbai, Jul 6 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,11,987 on Monday with the addition of 5,368 new cases, while more than 200 patients succumbed to the infection, the health department said.

With 204 new deaths in a day, the state's fatality count increased to 9,206, it said.

A total of 3,522 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered persons to 1,15,262, the department said in a statement.

There are 87,681 active cases in the state at present, it added.

