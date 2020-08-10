Nashik, Aug 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik district crossed the 20,000 mark to touch 20,511 after 537 people were detected with the infection on Monday, an official said.

The death toll increased by 23 during the day, including 15 in Nashik municipal limits, to reach 620, he said.

Also Read | Congress Confirms Sachin Pilot-Rahul Gandhi Meeting, Says 3-Member Panel Formed to Address Grievances: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

So far, 15,281 persons have been discharged, including 417 on Monday, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)