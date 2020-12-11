Chandigarh, Dec 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 5,036 on Friday with 29 more fatalities, while 549 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 1,59,099.

Five deaths were reported from Amritsar, four each from Bathinda, Gurdaspur and Jalandhar, three from Ludhiana and one each from Fazilka, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Mansa, Mohali, Pathankot, Patiala, Rupnagar and Tarn Taran, according to a medical bulletin.

Also Read | The Presidential Years: Pranab Mukherjee Holds Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh Responsible For Congress’s Poor Show in 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Says PM Narendra Modi Adopted Autocratic Style of Governance.

There are 7,286 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to it.

Jalandhar reported 97 new cases, followed by 76 each in Mohali and Amritsar and 67 in Ludhiana, among fresh cases witnessed in the state.

Also Read | Amazon Pay India's Loss Widens to Rs 1,868.5 Crore in Financial Year 2019-20.

A total of 651 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 1,46,777, as per bulletin.

Fourteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 133 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 34,68,629 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)