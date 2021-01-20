Chennai, Jan 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu logged 549 new COVID-19 cases and nine more fatalities on Wednesday, taking the total infection count to 8,32,415 and the toll to 12,290, the health department said.

Recoveries continued to outnumber the new infections with 713 people getting discharged, as the total number of those cured so far rose to 8,14,811, a bulletin said.

The number of active cases continued its decline and stood at 5,314.

As many as 60,429 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 1,53,91,518.

Of the new cases reported, the state capital logged 150 infections, while the rest were scattered across other districts. The city has so far reported 4,076 deaths

As many as 21 districts added new cases in single digits, while 31 reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.

All the deceased had morbidities or chronic illness.

Seven of those who tested positive on Wednesday were returnees from various destinations, the bulletin said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)