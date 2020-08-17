Noida (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 55 new instances of coronavirus infection in 24 hours, pushing the district's tally of cases to 6,544 on Monday, according to state health department data.

However, during the same period, the number of active cases came down to 810 from 867 on Sunday, while the recovery rate rose to almost 87 per cent. As many as 121 patients were discharged in 24 hours, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar currently ranks 15th in the state in terms of active cases.

So far, 5,691 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the third highest among districts in Uttar Pradesh after Lucknow with 10,301 and Kanpur 6,058 recoveries, the data revealed.

The district has so far recorded 43 deaths linked to coronavirus and the mortality rate stood at 0.65 per cent. The recovery rate improved slightly to 86.96 per cent from 86.21 per cent on Friday, according to official statistics.

The district currently has 274 containment zones across Noida and Greater Noida, with 243 of them category I (single COVID-19 case) and 31 category II (multiple cases), according to an official statement.

In or out movement in containment zones, except for medical staff and personnel engaged in essential services, is prohibited, it added.

The maximum active cases in Uttar Pradesh are in Lucknow (7,223) followed by Kanpur Nagar (4,435), Gorakhpur (2,374), Varanasi (2,305), Allahabad (2,245), Bareilly (1,872), Ghaziabad (1,078), Ballia (1,006), Aligarh (987), Saharanpur (985), Azamgarh (917), Basti (901), Kushinagar (889) and Shahjahanpur (867), according to official data.

There were 50,893 active cases across Uttar Pradesh. So far, 1,04,808 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 stood at 2,515 on Monday, it stated.

