Kolkata, Apr 30 (PTI) West Bengal on Saturday reported 55 new COVID-19 cases, which raised the tally in the state to 20,18,260, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

The toll remained unchanged with no fresh fatality due to the disease reported from any part of the state, the bulletin stated.

As many as 24 recuperated from the infection since Friday, pushing the total recoveries in the state to 19,96,693.

The number of active cases rose to 366 on Saturday, up from 335 the day before, according to the department.

As many as 25,055,522 samples have been examined in the state thus far, including13,697 since Friday.

