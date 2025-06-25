Patna, Jun 25 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's key aide Ashok Choudhary on Wednesday said he has been selected as an assistant professor by the State University Service Commission.

Choudhary, 57, a national general secretary of the JD(U) and a senior minister in the state cabinet, had applied for the post five years ago. He has been selected through the Scheduled Castes quota.

The JD(U) leader said he is not going to give up politics and will not take any salary as the assistant professor.

"My father, who had inspired me to enter politics, had also insisted that I build a strong foundation in politics. This is the reason why before entering politics, I had completed my masters and done my PhD from the Magadh University," Choudhary told PTI over the phone.

Notably, his late father Mahavir Choudhary had been a minister when the Congress ruled Bihar in the 1980s. His daughter Shambhavi is the sitting Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) MP from Samastipur.

Choudhary said, "While in politics, I retained an aptitude for academics. Many research papers of mine have been published in reputed journals. A few years ago, I was invited by Harvard to read a paper on Scheduled Castes women in Independent India, which was also the topic of my doctoral thesis. So, when the vacancy came out in 2020, I decided to give it a try. Yesterday I learnt that I was among the lucky candidates".

Asked about his future plans, the rural works minister made it clear that "there is no question of giving up politics which I have been into for more than two decades. I am, however, willing to give my services as an assistant professor without taking any salary. There have been many political leaders who have managed their academic careers side by side. I would try to do the same".

Meanwhile, the Congress took a jibe at Choudhary, who had been the party's state unit president till 2017. He joined the JD(U) the next year.

On its X handle, the Congress shared a news clip about Choudhary's selection with the remark: "The young are not getting jobs. But Ashok Choudhary becomes a professor at the age of 58 years thanks to the RSS quota".

The allusion was to the recent controversy over Choudhary's son-in-law Sayan Kunal being appointed as a member of the Bihar State Board of Religious Trusts.

The minister, while denying his alleged role in the appointment, had claimed that Kunal was an "RSS quota" appointee.

