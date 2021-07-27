New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Delhi vaccinated 57,372 people against the novel coronavirus the previous day, of which 42,802 beneficiaries received their second doses, according to the city government's vaccination bulletin issued on Tuesday.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in Delhi stands at 97,41,588, comprising 73,11,091 first doses and 24,30,497 second doses, it noted.

The national capital, as on Tuesday morning, had a balance stock of 6,44,230 coronavirus vaccine doses, out of which 4,39,870 were of Covishield and 2,04,360 of Covaxin, according to the data shared by the government. This after 4,00,000 Covishield doses were added to the stock on Monday.

The doses will go out of stock in three days, the bulletin stated.

On account of limited supply of Covid vaccine, the Delhi government had on Thursday issued an order reserving Covishield shots only for beneficiaries whose second dose is due, across all its vaccination centres till July 31.

The government has also put a "20 per cent cap” on Covaxin due to its limited stock and irregular delivery cycles.

Both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines are administered at the Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) run by the city government.

Delhi's current vaccination capacity stands at 94,398 doses per day, the data stated.

