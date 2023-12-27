Puducherry Dec 26 (PTI) A fifty-eight-year-old daily wager died of Covid-19 on Wednesday in a government hospital for chest diseases here.

Director of Health G Sriramulu told PTI that the worker had co-morbidities, including a cardiac problem. He was first admitted to the Government General Hospital here. As he was diagnosed with Covid pneumonia, he was later shifted to the hospital for chest diseases, where he died today.

Detailing the current coronavirus situation in Puducherry, Sriramulu said that six people were in home isolation after they tested positive for the virus.

