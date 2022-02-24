Bengaluru, Feb 24 (PTI) Karnataka on Thursday reported 588 fresh cases of coronavirus and 19 virus-related fatalities, taking the aggregate to 39,39,287 and the death toll to 39,885.

Also Read | Shiromani Akali Dal Leader Bikram Singh Majithia Sent to Judicial Custody Till March 8.

There were 1,692 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,91,110, a health bulletin said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Wife, Daughter Kills Man Following Altercation in Kolhapur; Arrested.

Of the new cases, 353 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 690 people being discharged and 14 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 8,255.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.84 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 3.23 per cent.

Of the 19 deaths, 14 were from Bengaluru Urban, and one each from Chamrajanagara, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Kodagu.

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases at 28, followed by Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada (23), Belagavi (18), Kodagu and Udupi (15) and others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,77,446 cases, while Mysuru has 2,29,213 and Tumakuru 1,59,691.

Cumulatively, a total of 6,42,82,733 samples have been tested, of which 69,388 were on Thursday alone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)