Port Blair, Apr 30 (PTI) At least 59 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the tally in the Union Territory to 5,875, a health department official said on Friday.

Thirteen new patients have travel history, and 46 were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The death toll remained at 67 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

Thirty-seven people were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 5,643.

The Union Territory now has 165 active cases.

The local administration has been strict to contain the spread of the disease and has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said.

"People arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo rapid antigen test," the health department official said.

The tourism sector is facing the brunt of the second wave of coronavirus cases as many people have started cancelling their bookings in view of the current COVID situation, industry sources said.

"Arrangements have been made to quarantine coronavirus-positive passengers at government-run facilities. If a traveller is diagnosed with the disease, he or she can also stay at identified hotels on a payment basis," the official said.

Altogether, 1,07,171 people have been inoculated in the archipelago, with 13,200 of them having received both doses of the COVID vaccine.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 3,68,945 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.59 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)