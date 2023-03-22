New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Two men and four women have been arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of giving them jobs under the government's Aajeevika Mission, police said on Wednesday.

Two of them were identified as Gajender Kumar (28) of Johripur and Rahul Saini (25) of Mandawali, they said.

A complaint was received from the Ministry of Urban Development against a fake website https://aajeevikamission.org. Through the website, job aspirants were being invited to apply for various posts after depositing Rs 1,625 as registration fee, a senior police officer said.

As part of the investigation, police conducted a raid on Tuesday in Laxmi Nagar and arrested mastermind Kumar from a call centre, along with the four women, who were working as telecallers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said.

Kumar disclosed that he was running the call centre to sell insurance policies but in a bid to earn quick money, planned the fraud and started approaching job seekers using data obtained from an employment portal, police said.

He got Saini to design a fake website in the name of aajeevikamission.org on which applicants were asked to deposit a registration fee, the DCP said, adding that Saini was arrested on his instance.

Police checked the bank accounts used and found around Rs 25 lakh credited in last five months. Over 300 job seekers have deposited money in these accounts, they said.

Kumar was previously arrested in 2016 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Saini has diploma in computer science, police added.

