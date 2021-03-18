Chandigarh, Mar 18 (PTI) Haryana reported six coronavirus deaths on Thursday, taking the toll to 3,089, while the tally rose to 2,77,268 with 633 new cases, the Health Department said.

While three fatalities were from Kaithal, a fatality each was reported from Yamunanagar, Fatehabad and Karnal districts.

The new 633 cases include 104 in Gurgaon, followed by Kurukshetra (85), Karnal (95) and Ambala (91).

The active cases rose to 3,957, while the recovery rate is 97.46 per cent, the bulletin said.

