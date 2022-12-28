Gurugram, Dec 28 (PTI) A joint team of Chief Minister's flying squad and police raided a shop here on Wednesday and arrested six people for allegedly selling e-cigarettes and banned foreign cigarettes, officials said.

The raids were conducted at six shops located in sector-56, sector-15 part-2 and sector-4/7, Civil Lines and Palam Vihar area, they said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Surge in India: iNCOVACC Nasal Vaccine; Know About Prices, Dosage and Rollout.

The accused have been identified as Parmesh, Tribhuvan Chaurasia, Davender Singh, Motilal Bhusal, Raghvendra Singh and Anup Kumar, police said.

"On a tip off, three teams were formed which raided the shops and arrested the six accused along with the prohibited items," Inspector Harish Kumar of the CM Flying Squad, said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Woman Slaps Drunk Man After He Molests Her at Malad Railway Station; Accused Arrested.

Police said all the accused were released on bail after they joined the investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)