India News | 6 Injured as Villagers Clash over Sewerage Cleaning

Muzaffarnagar (UP), June 6 (PTI) Six people were injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over cleaning of a sewerage at Hashampur in the Ramraj police station area of the district, police said on Saturday.

The injured, including a woman, have been admitted to two hospitals where their conditions were stated to be stable, they said.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra 2020: Yatra to Himalayan Cave Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir to Begin on July 21 Till August 3.

According to Ramraj police station SHO Satendra Nagar, an argument between two neighbours over cleaning of a sewerage escalated into a group clash with villagers pelting stones and beating each other with clubs.

Four people have been taken into police custody in connection with the clash, the SHO said.

Also Read | Prayagraj Police Sub Inspector Suspended After He Crushed Vegetables with His Jeep in Ghoorpur Market.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)