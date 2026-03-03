Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police registered a case against 12 individuals in connection with alleged irregularities in the Excise Constable Recruitment Examination 2025 conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB), a police official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the MPESB conducted an exam for constables in the Excise Department in September 2025 for 243 posts. During the exam, 12 candidates were allegedly found to be involved in malpractices at an exam center in Ratlam district.

Also Read | MMS Video Leak Threat: How To Stop Cybercriminals From Sharing Your Private Videos And Photos On Social Media.

Following this, a zero FIR was initially lodged at the MP Nagar Police Station in Bhopal after suspicious activities were reported during the examination held at the centre in Ratlam. Later, the matter was transferred to Ratlam, where a formal FIR was registered under relevant sections against the 12 accused, and an investigation began into the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vivek Lal said, "MP Nagar police in Bhopal sensed some suspicions regarding the excise constable recruitment process. Following this, they conducted a preliminary inquiry in which they found suspicious activities, resulting in registering a zero FIR as the exam center was in Ratlam district. Now, the case has been transferred here in Ratlam and we are registering an actual case here against 12 individuals, as these accused were identified in the FIR we received."

Also Read | Indore Deepfake Shocker: Parents See 'Bleeding' Son On Video Call, Lose INR 1 Lakh in AI Extortion.

"We have also received evidence, including CDs, in this regard. We have registered a case and now more evidence is being collected for the same," ASP Lal said.

Further action would be taken based on the evidence received, he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)