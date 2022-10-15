Phagwara, Oct 15 (PTI) Six people sustained injuries when their vehicles collided head-on at Santokhpura flyover on the national highway here, said police on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night, they said.

Also Read | 'Pakistani' Caller Threatens To Kill SBI Chairman, Blow Up Bank's Headquarters in Mumbai; Police Launch Probe.

Gaurav Jain was returning from Ludhiana when he lost control over his vehicle and crashed into the other car that was coming from Jalandhar, said police.

Jain was critically injured and admitted to a hospital in Jalandhar, while the five occupants of the other car -- Nisha, Ranjana, Kanika and a child Bhupesh, all residents of Pathankot, and their driver Lakhvir Singh -- were taken to a local hospital, said police. PTI COR CHS

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Snatches Elderly Woman's Chain To Pay Off Mobile Phone EMI After Watching Videos on Social Media; Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)