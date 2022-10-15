Mumbai, October 15: The Mumbai Police recently arrested a man who stole an elderly person's chain in the city. According to reports, the chain snatcher snatched the ornament to pay off his mobile phone EMIs. The accused has been identified as Rohitkumar Jaisawar (22). Officials from MHB Police said that the accused watched videos of how to snatch chains on social media for hours.

According to a report in Mid-day, the accused assaulted Pushpa Daglia (50), a resident of Dahisar west and snatched her chain. The alleged incident took place on Wednesday when Daglia was on her way back home after she gave tea to her husband and son in a shop nearby. Cops said that the accused came from behind and snatched her chain. Chennai Shocker: Two Sell Painkillers to Youth at Crematorium in Coimbatore, Arrested With 500 Tablets; Four Accused at Large.

However, when Daglia resisted, Jaisawar pushed her, snatched her chain and fled from the spot. Soon after the incident took place, the victim informed the MHB Police. "Under the supervision of Police inspector Jaywant Mate, PSI Akhilesh Bombe and his staff Sandeep Parit and Satish Devkar caught the accused. The victim had given the suspects description to the police and the team traced the suspect and recovered the gold chain which was worth about Rs 50,000." an officer from MHB police station said.

After being caught, the accused told cops that he stole the chain as he was in need of money to pay off the EMI of his mobile phone. Cops also found that Jaisawar used to work as a loader for a company that used to load cash in the ATMs. Cops said that the accused earned Rs 12,000 as salary. Mumbai Shocker: Man Beats Security Guard to Death With Bamboo Sticks for Not Allowing Him To Consume Alcohol in Powai.

The accused had bought a mobile phone on EMI, however, since he did not have money to pay the next EMI, he committed the crime. After being arrested, the accused was produced before a court which remanded him to police custody till Saturday.

