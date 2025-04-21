Bhopal, Apr 21 (PTI) Six persons were killed and three others injured when a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Monday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at around 7 am near a roadside eatery under Sultanpur police station area, Additional Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kharpuse said.

According to initial information, the nine persons were returning to Indore from Patna in the MUV after attending a marriage function, he said.

The driver lost control over the wheels and as a result, the vehicle overturned, the official said.

Six persons were killed in the accident. The three other injured persons were admitted to the District Hospital in Raisen and undergoing treatment, he said.

