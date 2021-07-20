Port Blair, Jul 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,516 as six more people tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Tuesday.

Of the new patients, three have travel history and others were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

At least three more people were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,368.

The Union Territory now has 19 active cases.

South Andaman is the worst-affected district as it currently has 18 active cases.

The local administration has been strict to contain the spread of the disease and has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, the official said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID test.

Altogether, 2,58,257 people have been inoculated with 82,981 of them having received both doses of the vaccine.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 4,27,711 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.76 per cent, the health department official said.

