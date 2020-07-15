Kohima, Jul 15 (PTI) Nagaland on Wednesday reported six new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 902, Health and Family Welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Of the total 902 COVID-19 cases, 554 are active as 348 people have recovered from the disease.

"Out of 170 samples tested, 6 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Dimapur," the minister tweeted.

He also said that two COVID-19 patients - one each from Kohima and Dimapur districts have recovered on Wednesday.

Dimapur district has reported 327 COVID-19 cases followed Peren (236), Kohima (182), Mon (83), Tuensang (44), Phek (17), Zunheboto (5), Mokokchung (5), Longleng (2) and Wokha (1).

