Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) Six people, who went missing in heavy snowfall earlier this week, have been traced and rescued by police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday, officials said.

Ajaz Ahmed (30), Akbar (25), Ghulam Nabi (20), Gulzar Ahmed (18), Manzoor Ahmed (20) and Irshad Ahmed (18), all residents of Warwan area in Kishtwar, are safe and their evacuation -- after being stuck in snow for three days and three nights -- is being facilitated by the police, the officials said.

Also Read | FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Food Analyst Posts at fssai.gov.in; Check Details Here.

One Wali Mohammed from Anantnag had informed the police in snow-bound Kishtwar that his six relatives, who were going towards Warwan from Anantnag, had got trapped at via Margan Top on Tuesday.

Following this, Kishtwar senior superintendent of police Shafqat Hussain Bhat directed the police to launch a search and rescue operation for their safe evacuation.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Govt to Organise Evacuation Flights for Indians in Ukraine, Say Sources.

Subsequently, the police managed to establish contact with the six people over mobile phone on Friday, the officials said.

The SSP spoke to them and assured them of all necessary assistance, they said.

The police in Kishtwar have requested the public to avoid such roads during winter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)