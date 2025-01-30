Imphal, Jan 30 (PTI) The Manipur government has transferred 60 bureaucrats and 10 police officers with immediate effect, an official notification said.

Director General of State Academy of Training, Paulunthang Vaiphei, has been given the charge of Additional Chief Secretary, while Anurag Bajpai, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests will be the Additional Chief Secretary (Textiles, Commerce and Industries).

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 30, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Arun Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary (Textiles, Commerce and Industries) will be the new Principal Secretary (Agriculture, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department), it said.

Devesh Deval, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Tourism) and Resident Commissioner, Manipur Bhavan, New Delhi will now only hold charge of the Tourism Department, the notification said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 30 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

It also said that the Superintendent of Police of Thoubal, Rakesh Balwal, will be the new SP of Imphal East, while Anupam, the SP of Senapati, has been transferred as Joint Secretary (Home Department).

Chandel SP Shivanand Surve has been transferred as SP of Senapati.

Shaikh Mohd Zaib Zakir, the SP of Churachandpur, has been posted as Senior SO to DGP, the notification added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)