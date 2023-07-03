Vikarabad, July 3: About sixty goats were killed after they were hit by a train in Telangana's Vikarabad district, the officials said on Monday. The incident took place while the goats were crossing the railway tracks in the Dornal village located in Vikarabad district's Dharur Mandal, they added. Video: Vande Bharat Express Suffers Damages After Cattle Runover Between Vaitarna And Maninagar.

According to the officials, the goats belong to a shepherd identified as Kishtappa. "60 goats were hit by a train while they were crossing tracks at Dornal village, Tharoor mandal today. 60 goats died on the spot," said the officials. Vande Bharat Express Train Collides With Cattle Between Udvada and Vapi Stations in Gujarat, No Passenger Hurt (Watch Video).

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

