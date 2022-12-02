New Delhi, December 2: The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Superfast Express train collided with cattle between Udvada and Vapi station in Gujarat.

A railway official said that the train's front panel got slightly damaged due to the collision on Thursday evening. The train started running on this route two months ago, in September. Vande Bharat Express Again Runs Over Cattle in Gujarat, Halts Between Vapi and Udvada for 12 Minutes (Watch Video).

Vande Bharat Express Again Runs Over Cattle:

According to the Railways, the incident took place near crossing gate number 87 between Udvada and Vapi at around 6.23 p.m. The train proceeded towards its destination at 6.35 p.m. after halting for some minutes. The Railway authorities said that no passenger was hurt in the accident. Vande Bharat Express Rams Into Cattle Again Near Atul Station in Gujarat, Nose Cone Damaged.

The train has been involved in similar incidents before. On October 29, the Vande Bharat train rammed into a bull. In another incident on October 6, the train collided with cattle which damaged to its front part.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2022 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).