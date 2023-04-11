Mathura (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was killed and his son seriously injured when a tractor-trolley rammed into their motorcycle in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near the Bichpuri police outpost in the Raya police station area when the victims were returning to Hathras from Mathura. Their motorcycle was hit by a tractor-trolley, which sped away after the accident, police said.

Yogesh Kumar (60) was killed on the spot, while his son Alok was admitted to a hospital in a serious condition, Raya police station in-charge Ajay Kishore said.

He said the driver of the tractor-trolley, which was loaded with hardware items, fled the spot after the accident.

On the basis of a complaint from the nephew of the deceased, Sanjay Sharma, a case was lodged against the unidentified tractor-trolley driver at the Raya police station.

The complainant has told police that the motorcycle was bought only on Sunday, adding that the deceased was returning from Mathura after getting a land deed executed when the accident occurred.

