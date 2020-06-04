India News | 60-yr-old Srinagar Resident Dies of COVID-19, Toll in J-K Rises to 35

Srinagar, Jun 4 (PTI) A 60-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 died here on Thursday, raising the toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 35, officials said.

"A 60-year-old man from Noorbagh area of Srinagar passed away at the Chest Diseases hospital," they said.

The officials said the man had tested positive for coronavirus at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital on Tuesday, following which he was shifted to the Chest Diseases hospital.

He had pleural effusion, excessive buildup of fluid between lungs and chest cavity, and was in serious condition, they said, adding the patient was on a ventilator and breathed his last before noon.

The COVID-19 related death toll in Jammu and Kashmir has now risen to 35.

