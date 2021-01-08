Bhopal, Jan 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 614 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections in the state to 2,47,436, health officials said.

With nine more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll rose to 3,691, they said.

As many as 809 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,35,421.

Of new fatalities, two died in Indore and one each in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Khargone, Morena, Barwani and Damoh districts, the official said.

Of 614 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 168 and Indore 148.

The tally of cases in Indore rose to 56,254, including 902 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 40,566 with 588 fatalities.

Indore now has 2,495 active cases while this figure for Bhopal is 2,024.

With 25,324 new tests conducted in the state, the overall number of tests conducted rose to around 48.53 lakh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,47,436, new cases 614, death toll 3,691, recovered 2,35,421, active cases 8,324, number of tests conducted so far 48,53,211.

