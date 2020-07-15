Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], July 15 (ANI): 618 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha, the state's Information and Public Relations Department informed on Wednesday.

Odisha's total COVID-19 count now stands at 14,898 positive cases, including 4,933 active cases and 8,964 recoveries. 3,53,824 tests have been conducted in the state till now.

Also Read | Mumbai Rain Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely Today, BMC Issues High Tide Warning.

So far, 77 lives have been claimed by the disease in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)