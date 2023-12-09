Karimganj (Assam) [India] December 9 (ANI): Police seized more than 630 kg of ganja from a truck in Assam's Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border on Saturday.

Based on secret information, Karimganj district police on Saturday morning intercepted a truck at the Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border.

Also Read | India's GDP Growth Is Reflection of Transformative Reforms of Last 10 Years, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Pratap Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of Karimganj District, said that the market value of the seized ganja is estimated at around Rs 3 crore.

"Today morning, we detained a truck at the Churaibari police watch post. We found 637 kg of ganja in the truck and the market value is around Rs 3.18 crore. The driver of the truck fled from the area. Our investigation is on. A case has been registered in connection with this," Pratap Das said.

Also Read | Telangana: BJP Boycotts Swearing-In Ceremony of Akbaruddin Owaisi As Pro-Tem Speaker, Says Congress Neglected 'Seniors'.

Earlier on November 30, the Border Security Force (BSF) Guwahati Frontier seized a large number of cattle heads, ganja, yaba tablets, gold, Phensedyl and other contraband items worth Rs 12 crore till November 30 this year in areas along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Dinesh Kumar Yadav, Inspector General of BSF Guwahati Frontier on Thursday said that this year till November 30, BSF Guwahati Frontier has seized 5695 cattle heads, 2804 kg of ganja, 40202 Yaba tablets. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)