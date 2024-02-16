Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 16 (ANI): The Rajasthan Police Department underwent a major reshuffle on Friday as a total of 65 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were transferred by the Bhajan Lal Sharma government.

According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel in Rajasthan, a total of 65 IPS officers were transferred, including Superintendents of Police in several districts.

While Preeti Chandra has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic and Administration, Jaipur Commissionerate, Vikas Pathak has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Personnel at Police Headquarters in Jaipur.

Ajay Singh has been appointed as DIG, Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. Yogesh Yadav has been appointed as DIG CID CB. Manish Aggarwal Dwitiya has been appointed as DIG Armed Battalion.

The order came close on the heels of the transfer orders for 33 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officers.

As per order issued by the State Personnel Department late on Tuesday night, IAS Alok, presently posted as principal residential commissioner in New Delhi, has been transferred to the position of additional chief secretary of the power department.

IAS Aparna Arora has been transferred as additional chief secretary of the forest, environment and climate change departments, among others.

The list of officials also include Dinesh Kumar, Naveen Mahajan, Bhanu Prakash, Sarvan Kumar, Urmila Rajoria, Sudhir Kumar Sharma, Pratibha Singh, Sushma Arora, Vandana Singhvi, Kumar Pal Gautam, Indrajeet Singh and Rajendra Singh Shekhawat.

It also included the names of Anuprerna Singh Kuntal, Shakti Singh Rathore, Pragya Kevalramani, Bhagwati Prasad Kalal, Prakash Kasera, Tikam Chand Bohra, Nathmal Didel, Namrata Vrishni, Anshdeep, Arun Kumar Purohit, Arun Garg, Alpa Chaudhary, Vasudev Malawat, Nishant Jain, Lok Bandhu, Pooja Kumari Parth, Ghanshyam, Hem Pushpa Sharma and Amit Yadav.

Earlier a week ago, in a major reshuffle in the police department, the Rajasthan government issued the transfer and posting orders for 13 IPS officers. (ANI)

