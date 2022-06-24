Kolkata, Jun 24 (PTI) Bengal on Friday reported 657 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 20,24,244, a health department bulletin said.

Of the 657 cases, 299 were recorded in Kolkata, 180 in North 24 Parganas and 45 in South 24 Parganas.

Two more deaths were registered in the state, raising the toll to 21,214.

"Four students of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital are among those who tested positive for the infection since Thursday. All of them are undergoing treatment at Beliaghata ID Hospital," a health department official said.

The positivity rate improved slightly to 7.04 per cent from Thursday's 7.30 per cent.

Altogether 195 more people recuperated from the disease, pushing the total recoveries in the state to 19,99,550, the bulletin said.

Accordingly, the number of active cases rose to 3,480 – up from 3,020 on Thursday.

As many as 255,059,507 samples have been examined in the state thus far, including 9,327 since Thursday, the bulletin added.

