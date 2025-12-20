New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): In the wake of low visibility caused by dense fog, 66 arrival and departure flights got cancelled at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday.

Earlier today, Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory stating that low-visibility procedures are underway. Delhi Airport also noted that all flight operations are functioning normally in the city.

In its 7:00 am statement, the airport advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.

"Low Visibility Procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are functioning normally. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates," said the statement.

Meanwhile, four flights have been cancelled at Srinagar Airport. Among them, three flights to and from Amritsar and Delhi were cancelled due to adverse weather in those cities.

Earlier, India's domestic airline IndiGo issued a travel advisory warning of potential flight disruptions to Ranchi, Jammu, and Hindon airports due to low visibility caused by dense fog.

In its statement, IndiGo said it is closely monitoring the weather and advised passengers to stay up to date on the latest flight information.

"Low visibility and fog over #Ranchi, #Jammu and #Hindon (Airport) may impact flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request that you stay updated on your flight status bit.ly/3ZWAQXd. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support. We look forward to clearer skies and a swift return to our regular schedule. Thank you for your patience and understanding," said Indigo in its travel advisory.

Delhi's air quality deteriorated on Saturday morning, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 384 at 8 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The national capital recorded a higher AQI than on Friday, when it stood at 374 at 4 pm. As a result, large parts of the city were covered in a dense layer of toxic smog, significantly reducing visibility and causing discomfort to residents. (ANI)

