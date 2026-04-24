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World US Iran Lays New Mines in Strait of Hormuz As Donald Trump Orders Forces To ‘Shoot and Kill’ Mine-Laying Boats: Report Iran has reportedly laid new naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting a sharp US response including expanded mine-clearing operations and increased naval deployment. The move threatens global oil supply routes, as shipping traffic in the critical waterway continues to decline amid escalating conflict in West Asia.

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Iran has reportedly laid additional naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the second such operation since the outbreak of the West Asia conflict on February 28, according to a report by Axios. The move comes amid heightened tensions in a region critical to global oil supply, with the United States closely monitoring developments.

The reported mining operation is believed to have been conducted by the naval arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which retains capabilities for asymmetric maritime warfare despite losses to its conventional fleet earlier in the conflict. The strait, a key transit route for global energy shipments, has seen sharply reduced traffic as hostilities continue. US-Iran Tensions: Standoff Intensifies in Strait of Hormuz After Donald Trump Issues ‘Shoot and Kill’ Order Iranian Small Boats.

US Issues Direct Military Warning

US President Donald Trump has directed the US Navy to respond forcefully to any Iranian mine-laying activity. Trump has ordered forces to “shoot and kill” Iranian vessels engaged in such operations without hesitation.

US officials cited in the report said the military has detected the new mines and is tracking their deployment. The Navy has also increased mine-clearing efforts using underwater drones, with Trump instructing that these operations be intensified to three times their current level. 10 Indian Ships Exited Strait of Hormuz, 14 Still in Persian Gulf, Says MEA.

US Naval Presence Expands in Region

In a further sign of escalation, the US has deployed additional naval assets to the region. The aircraft carrier USS George H W Bush entered the area on Thursday, becoming the third US carrier operating in or near the conflict zone.

The increased military presence aligns with Washington’s broader effort to enforce a naval blockade and secure maritime routes amid ongoing threats to commercial shipping.

Impact on Global Oil Supply

The Strait of Hormuz is widely regarded as the world’s most critical oil chokepoint. Before the conflict, roughly 20% of global seaborne oil passed through the corridor. Since the onset of hostilities, daily traffic has dropped significantly, from over 100 ships to single-digit figures on most days.

The International Energy Agency has already described the disruption as the largest oil supply shock in modern history, underscoring the broader economic risks tied to the conflict.

Iran’s continued targeting of commercial vessels, combined with its renewed use of naval mines, has heightened concerns about maritime security. Analysts warn that further escalation in the strait could prolong disruptions to global trade and energy markets.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Axios), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).