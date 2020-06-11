Srinagar, Jun 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday registered 67 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,574, officials said.

"Sixty-seven new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in the union territory on Thursday," one of the officials said.

They said while 24 of these cases are from Jammu, 43 are from the Kashmir region.

The UT has witnessed 52 COVID-19 related deaths so far.

The officials said Thursday's cases included 26 people who had returned to the union territory recently.

Anantnag district in south Kashmir recorded the highest number of cases at 13, followed by Jammu 11, the officials said.

They said there were no fresh cases in six districts -- Shopian, Ramban, Kathua, Samba, Reasi and Kishtwar.

With Thursday's fresh cases, the total number of infected persons in Jammu and Kashmir stood at 4,574.

“Of these, 3565 are in Kashmir, while 1,009 are in the Jammu region,” an official said.

There are 2,702 active cases in the union territory -- 1,996 in Kashmir and 706 in Jammu -- while 1,820 patients have recovered, they said.

