Jaipur, June 11: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday denied rift in the state Congress party and said all legislators are united. Speaking to media, Sachin Pilot also said the Congress will win two out of three Rajya Sabha seats going to polls on June 19. His remarks came a day after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused BJP of indulging in horse-trading in Rajasthan to destabilise his government.

"Our party, MLAs from supporting parties and independent MLAs who are supporting us, all are united. We have more than the required number for the majority. Our Rajya Sabha candidates Neeraj Dangi and KC Venugopal will win," Pilot told reporters. On Wednesday, Congress's chief whip in Rajasthan assembly, Mahesh Joshi alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to dislodge the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

The serious allegations come ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls. Out of three seats in the state, two are expected to go to the Congress and one to the BJP. However, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, has stirred political waters by putting up two candidates instead of one. Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: BJP Likely to Add 9 RS Seat in June 19 Polls, NDA Aims to Cross 100-Mark Tally in Upper House.

Number Game in Rajasthan Ahead of Rajya Sabha Elections:

The total strength of the Rajasthan assembly is 200. The Congress has 107 members, including six legislators who had been elected on BSP ticket but switched sides, en mass. It also has the support of 13 independent MLAs. BJP has 72 members followed by three of Rashtriya Lok Tantrik Party (RLTP) and two each of Communist Party of India (CPI-M) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) and one from Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

To win, each candidate needs 51 first preference votes. For now, Congress looks comfortable to win two seats. The BJP is banking on 13 independents and few sulking MLAs from the Congress, but the possibility seems bleak.

