Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 18 (ANI): The 6th meeting of Sub-Committee for Implementation of various clauses of Assam Accord under the chairmanship of Assam Minister of Implementation of Assam Accord Atul Bora and leadership of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) was held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Assam Minister Atul Bora said that, under the visionary leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam government remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the rights of the indigenous people of Assam and ensuring their holistic development.

"A cornerstone of this commitment is the focused implementation of various Clauses of the historic Assam Accord -- a priority area for our government. Today, the 6th meeting of the Sub-Committee for the implementation of the Assam Accord was convened at Janata Bhawan, Guwahati. I had the privilege of attending the meeting with the senior leadership of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), in the presence of top officials from the Implementation of Assam Accord Department," Atul Bora said.

Bora further said, "A key focus of the meeting was the ongoing work related to the 39 recommendations made by the Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee concerning Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. The Clause 6 is a vital provision that seeks to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social and linguistic identity of the Assamese people. The Sub-Committee for implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord will submit its final report to the Chief Minister before August 8 this year. The AASU leadership offered several valuable suggestions to expedite the implementation process, including formation of a Sub-Committee on the Clause 7 of the Assam Accord. In alignment with our government's vision, I instructed the concerned officials to ensure time-bound and effective execution of the assigned tasks."

The meeting was attended by AASU President Utpal Sarma, Chief Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya, General Secretary Samiran Phukan, along with GD Tripathi, Commissioner and Secretary, and Pallav Gopal Jha, Secretary of the Implementation of Assam Accord Department, among other senior officials. (ANI)

