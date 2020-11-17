Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) A suspected drug peddler was arrested after 7.5 kg of poppy was allegedly recovered from him in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said.

A tractor-trailer was intercepted during a checking on a highway in Mansar. A total of 7.5 kg of poppy was recovered, according to police.

Also Read | Who is Rafael Costa? The Social Media Marketing Maverick Taking The World By Storm.

The driver, Jagsir Singh, has been arrested and the contraband was also seized. A case has been registered at the Samba police station and an investigation is on, police said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)