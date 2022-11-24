Kannur (Kerala), Nov 24 (PTI) Seven people have been arrested in connection with the double murder in Thalassery area of Kannur district of Kerala, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | Delhi Court Reserves Order on Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's Plea To Provide Food As per His Religious Belief.

Kannur city Police Commissioner Ajith Kumar, confirming the arrests including that of the main accused, said it cannot be presently confirmed that the killings were connected with any drug deal.

Also Read | Ashwini Vaishnaw Says 'Target of 475 Vande Bharat Trains in 3 Years on Track'.

The Commissioner said it cannot be confirmed presently that a drug mafia was behind the incident.

The arrest of the seven was recorded on Wednesday night, the officer said.

Police said the victims and the assailants had clashed several times in the past.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed shock over the killings and said the victims were killed for joining the government's fight against the drug menace.

The murder comes amid the ongoing mass campaign against intoxicants and contraband in the state, he said, adding that strict legal action against the culprits would be taken.

On Wednesday, police said the two men who were killed and a third person, who was the victims' relative, were attacked by a gang which on Tuesday assaulted the son of one of the victims for objecting to the alleged sale of banned substances by them.

Khalid (52), a fisherman, and 40-year-old brother-in-law Shameer were killed in the attack.

Shameer's cousin Shanid (38) was injured in the attack and is presently undergoing treatment at the Thalassery Cooperatives Hospital, police had said.

It was Shameer's son Shabeel who was beaten up allegedly by the same gang the previous day, police had said.

On Wednesday, Khalid, Shameer and Shanid were at the hospital when the gang members allegedly called them to come outside to settle the matter amicably, it had said.

As they came out of the hospital, the trio was allegedly attacked by the gang, which arrived in an autorickshaw, in the nearby parking area, police had said.

All three were admitted to the Thalassery Cooperative Hospital by local residents, but Khalid succumbed to injuries there and Shameer, who was shifted to a private hospital in Kozhikode, died in the evening, police had said.

It had also said a dispute over the sale of autorickshaws was probably another reason for the violence by the gang led by an auto-driver.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)