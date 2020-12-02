Amritsar, Dec 1 (PTI) Seven police personnel were booked by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on bribery charges, officials said on Tuesday.

Assistant Sub Inspector Mahinder Singh, Head Constable Palwinder Singh, Head Constable Ram Singh, Constable Rajbir Singh, Constable Harpinder Singh, Constable Palwinder Singh, and Punjab Home Guard Lata Singh have been booked in a two-year-old case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, said a spokesperson of the bureau said.

They had allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 65,000 on various occasions from complainant Baldev's brother Sukhdev Singh for action against the accused.

A spokesperson of the bureau said Gurharpreet Singh had allegedly damaged the CCTV camera of a store run by Kanwalpreet Singh of Chattiwind village in August 2018.

Following this, Kanwalpreet Singh along with Baldev Singh, Sukhwant Singh, and others reached outside the house of accused Gurharpreet Singh. But they were allegedly attacked by Gurharpreet Singh and others.

The spokesperson further said a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

However, they were not arrested, according to a complaint lodged with the bureau.

During investigation on the complaint, the bribery charges against the above mentioned personnel were found to be genuine, the spokesperson said.

Head Constable Ram Singh, Constable Palwinder Singh, Constable Harpinder Singh, and Punjab Home Guard Lata Singh have been arrested.

Raids were on to arrest the remaining accused, said the spokesperson adding that departmental action would also be initiated against them.

