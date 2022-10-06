Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], October 6 (ANI): Seven people died and several were feared missing after flash floods hit Mal River in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri during Goddess Durga idol Visarjan (immersion), on Wednesday, informed the Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta.

"Flash flood hits Mal River in Jalpaiguri during Durga Visarjan. Seven people dead, several feared missing and many people were trapped in the river and many washed away. Bodies of seven people were recovered. NDRF and civil defence deployed; rescue underway," Jalpaiguri SP Debarshi Dutta.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the kins of the people who lost their lives in the flash floods.

"Anguished by the mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

