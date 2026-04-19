Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 19 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom held high-level talks on escalating tensions in the Gulf region, including recent Iranian missile attacks and their broader regional implications, according to an official statement released by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper in Abu Dhabi, where both sides reviewed the evolving security situation in the region.

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"Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Yvette Cooper, UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs," according to the release published on Saturday.

https://x.com/OFMUAE/status/2045583249884459027

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"During the meeting, they discussed overall developments in the region, as well as the unprovoked and terrorist Iranian missile attacks that targeted the United Arab Emirates and a number of brotherly and friendly countries, and their serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, the safety of international navigation, energy supplies, and the global economy," it added.

Cooper "reaffirmed her country's solidarity with the UAE in taking the necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, safeguard the integrity of its territory, and ensure the security of its citizens, residents, and visitors," the statement noted.

For his part, Sheikh Abdullah "expressed his appreciation for Cooper's visit, noting that it reflects the distinguished relations between the two countries and embodies the United Kingdom's full solidarity with the UAE in the aftermath of this Iranian terrorist aggression. He also confirmed the safety of all residents and visitors in the country."

The meeting also addressed recent diplomatic developments, including the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran by US President Donald Trump.

"Yvette Cooper reviewed the latest regional developments, particularly those related to the recent announcement by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran," the release said.

They also discussed the "importance of intensifying international efforts to consolidate security and stability and enhance opportunities for sustainable peace in the region."

Both sides further reviewed bilateral ties and ways to strengthen cooperation "in a manner that serves the shared interests of both countries and promotes the prosperity and well-being of their peoples.

The meeting was also attended by the UAE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, as per the release.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that the UK Foreign Secretary's office did not issue a separate statement on the meeting. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)