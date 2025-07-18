Mumbai, July 18: At least seven people are feared trapped after a portion of a chawl collapsed in Bandra in the early hours of Friday, as per officials. According to the Mumbai police, initial investigations conducted suggested that the collapse occurred due to a cylinder blast inside the building.

12 people have been rescued so far and have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Mumbai Road Cave-In: Under-Construction Road Sinks 20 Feet in Bhayandar East, Video Surfaces.

Portion of Chawl Collapses in Bandra

Bandra, Maharashtra: A ground-plus-one house collapsed on 18 July 2025 at Chawl No. 37, Bharat Nagar, Bandra (East). Two people were injured, and rescue operations were ongoing as some individuals remained trapped. BMC’s MFB declared a Level I emergency pic.twitter.com/JDT2x12E8R — IANS (@ians_india) July 18, 2025

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Visuals from the spot where a portion of a building collapsed in Bandra East. "The incident occurred at 7.50 AM today. According to the initial investigation, a cylinder blast took place in the building, after which some parts of the building… https://t.co/JGC8rp7h4l pic.twitter.com/aCKcLecf9l — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2025

Rescue and relief operations are being carried out by Mumbai Police, fire brigade officials and BMC personnel.

