New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Three key accused involved in the Seelampur murder case have been arrested, while seven people have been apprehended so far, police said on Sunday.

"Delhi Police have apprehended a total of 7 individuals in connection with the Kunal murder case. Key accused Zikra, Sahil, and Dilshad have been arrested, along with several minor suspects who are now in police custody," an official statement said.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, 'Lady Don' Zikra was arrested in the murder case involving a 17-year-old boy in Seelampur.

During questioning, Zikra told police that her cousin Sahil was attacked in November last year by two boys, Lala and Shambhu, who were friends of Kunal. Kunal was also there at that time, but since he was a minor, his name was not in the FIR. Zikra and Sahil believed that Kunal was behind the attack, so they sought revenge against him.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that justice would be served in the case of the 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death and later declared dead at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital.

"I have spoken to the Police commissioner about the murder of a 17-year-old boy, Kunal. He was attacked with knives and was rushed to the Jai Prakash hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival," Gupta told reporters.

Meanwhile, the victim's mother said she had not received any updates from the police and accused the authorities of helping the culprits escape.

The murdered teenager, identified as Kunal, was killed in the J Block area of Seelampur. (ANI)

