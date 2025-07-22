Imphal, Jul 22 (PTI) Seven militants were arrested from different parts of Manipur, police said on Tuesday.

Three members of the Kangleipak Communist Party were arrested from Pangal Basti in Tengnoupal district on Sunday. They were identified as Khumanthem Umakanta Singh (36), Pukhrambam Naoton Singh (22) and Soibam Bargil Meitei (23).

Four cadres of the proscribed UPPK were arrested from Koirengei Chingol Leikai in Imphal East district on Monday.

They are identified as Nishan Ngangbam (24), Laishangbam Roshan Singh (35), Chungkham Kiran Meitei (21) and Chandam Ratan Meitei (41).

All of them were accused of extorting local businesses, police said.

The arrests were made based on intelligence inputs, they said.

Meanwhile, a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from Kangpokpi district on Monday, police said.

Among the recovered weapons are an INSAS rifle with magazine, a .303 rifle, a lathode, a .32 pistol with magazine, four bolt-action rifles, an M16 rifle, an MA1 assault rifle, a sniper rifle, a .32 bore pistol, and seven single-barrel rifles.

Four hand grenades were also recovered in the operation, which was carried out in Tingkai Khullen, Maohing and Changoubung villages of the district, police said.

