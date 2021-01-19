Chandigarh, Jan 19 (PTI) Seven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 5,516 while 209 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,70,937, a health bulletin showed.

There are 2,412 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the medical bulletin.

Ludhiana reported 50 new cases, Mohali 44 and Patiala 25, among fresh cases witnessed in the state.

A total of 247 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,63,009, as per the bulletin.

Twelve critical patients are on ventilator support while 74 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 42,71,814 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

