Shillong, Feb 11 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,931 on Thursday as seven more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

Five more people have been cured of the disease, Health Services Director Aman War said.

The state now has 166 active cases, while 13,617 people have recovered from the disease and 148 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

Meghalaya has so far tested over 3.5 lakh samples for COVID-19, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)