India News | 7 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death in Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 15 (ANI): With seven new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Chandigarh, the tally for coronavirus cases stands at 357 on Monday, confirmed the Chandigarh Administration.

One more succumbed to the virus in the Union territory, taking the death toll to six, the officials added.

"Seven more people tested positive for #COVID19 & a patient died in Chandigarh today, taking the total number of cases to 357 & death toll to 6," Chandigarh Administration.

Whereas the COVID-19 cases in Punjab have reached to 3,140, as updated by the state Health Department on Sunday. (ANI)

